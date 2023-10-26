Minnesota's top-ranked pass rusher Wyatt Gilmore almost played a different position

Rogers football program has one of the state's best players

Rogers football program has one of the state's best players

ROGERS, Minn. — Wyatt Gilmore is the top-ranked pass rusher in Minnesota and second-ranked overall player in this year's class.

"Extremely athletic. Extremely talented," is how his football coach at Rogers High School describes the 255-pound, 6-foot-4-inch defensive weapon, who also plays tight end for the Royals.

Wyatt Gilmore WCCO

Rogers is the top seed in their section. They will play Park Center in the 6A semifinals on Friday. The team benefits from a bookend of top-tier pass rushers. Adrian Onyiego rushes the quarterback from the other side of the d-line.

"Sometimes we do run into each other on some plays," laughed Onyiego, who will play for Wyoming next season. "Last year I did break his pinky when we ran into each other. But yeah it's great to have another end like him on the other side of the ball."

Both players will play Division I football. But for Gilmore, his career could have taken a unique route.

"It's been surprising," he said. "I went into high school I think 180 pounds and I was a running back. And going into sophomore year, right before the season started, they switched me to d-line and I'm like, whatever's gonna help the team. It turned out to be a blessing."

Gilmore has been a starter since sophomore year. But the attention that is now coming in droves took a while.

"Going into my junior year, when I was a sophomore still, I was on Twitter, so mad seeing so many kids getting offers," remembered Gilmore. "I was working out so hard. Then it finally happened. It was awesome."

Once notice was taken, the floodgates opened. Gilmore was pursued by college football's elite.

"I think he handled it so well," said Franz. "Because he showed me his cell phone, who he was getting texts from, who he was getting calls from."

"It definitely does get stressful," said Gilmore. "But you gotta remember it's a good thing and you're only gonna go through it once. So you gotta take the ups with the downs."

Gilmore will play for the University of Oklahoma next year. A career he hopes is followed by one in the NFL.

"I think just a lot of consistency. The higher goals you have the more you're going to have to give up, the more parties you're gonna have to give up, and the more you're gonna have to dedicate to your craft," said Gilmore. "My mindset is definitely just pure domination that no one can block me."