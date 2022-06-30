Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Minnesota's top pick among patriotic movies is "Apollo 13"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's top patriotic movie pick: "Apollo 13"
Minnesota's top patriotic movie pick: "Apollo 13" 02:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- People love their Christmas movies, but there are also plenty of patriotic movies to watch. Google Trends breaks down the most popular patriotic movies by state.

Minnesota went for "Apollo 13," the Oscar-winning film starring Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon.

The film detailed the emergency that befell the three-man crew of the Apollo 13 spacecraft and NASA's efforts to bring the team home to earth. It was among the top-grossing films of 1995.

Almanac: Apollo 13 lands safely by CBS News on YouTube

Wisconsin went with "American Sniper," Clint Eastwood's blockbuster war drama that was also the subject of a lawsuit.by former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who sued the author Chris Kyle for defamation.

North Dakota opted for Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan" (also starring Tom Hanks), and South Dakota went for "A Few Good Men."

Iowa's choice is the comparatively lesser-known "Man of the Year," starring Robin Williams.

Other states went for films that feature hometown appeal, such as Texas choosing "The Alamo," Alabama going for "Forrest Gump" (yet again, starring Tom Hanks), and Pennsylvania selecting "Gettysburg."

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 7:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.