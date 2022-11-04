Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings

By Jonah Kaplan

/ CBS Minnesota

A November for the books
A November for the books 02:12

MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. 

The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.

Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule.

"The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."

Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. 

The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s. 

Jonah Kaplan
jonah-kaplan.png

Jonah Kaplan is WCCO and CBS News Minnesota's investigative reporter and has built a strong reputation for his balanced and in-depth coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety, and the military, among others.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 6:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.