Minnesota's medical marijuana program accepting patients with IBS, OCD

MINNEAPOLIS -- Starting in August, those with irritable bowel syndrome or obsessive-compulsive disorder can participate in Minnesota's medical cannabis program, the state announced Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says patients certified by a participating health care practitioner as having IBS or OCD can purchase marijuana at medical dispensaries starting next month.

The health department cites research that those suffering from IBS or OCD can see benefits from using medical cannabis to treat symptoms.

"As we continue to learn more about the benefits of medical cannabis, it's important that we add this therapy option as a potential treatment to relieve conditions that can be debilitating," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health, Dr. Brooke Cunningham.

Other qualifying conditions include chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, cancer in certain conditions, glaucoma and more. Click here to see the full list.

Also, starting Aug. 1, Minnesotans 21 and older will be able to use recreational marijuana with limits.

