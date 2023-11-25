Watch CBS News
Minnesota's Hmong population celebrates New Year

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s Hmong population held their annual New Year’s celebration
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Hmong New Year celebrations kicked off on Saturday in Minnesota's Capitol city.

Thousands flocked to the RiverCentre in St. Paul to participate in the festivities. 

"There's not a lot of Hmong communities out there, so we try to make it to the bigger cities like Minnesota," said Lana Her of Arkansas. 

Youngsters participated in a dance competition and traditional New Year's food was available for those to snack on. Various crafts were also on sale. 

"The pageantry is kind of like the heart and soul of what this program is all about," said one person in attendance.

The New Year celebration is the most important cultural event for Hmong around the world. It's a time where they pause to celebrate their harvest, rejoice in the community and thank their ancestors for their sacrifices. 

Minnesota's tradition started 45 years ago. 

