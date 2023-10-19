Minnesota's 2023 Governor's Deer Hunting Opener set for Lanesboro

New law allows Minnesotans of all ages to use crossbows to hunt deer

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The 2023 Governor's Deer Hunting Opener will take place in southeastern Minnesota.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the annual event — now in its third decade — is set for Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in Lanesboro on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

"Minnesota is home to exceptional public lands and unparalleled outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the state," Walz said. "I look forward to commemorating the time-honored deer hunting tradition that so many Minnesotans celebrate each year."

The governor's deer hunting opener is a celebration organized by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Explore Minnesota in partnership with Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Bluffland Whitetails Association, and the Minnesota Conservation Federation.

"Nearly half a million Minnesotans deer hunt each year, and this year's event will celebrate that rich tradition, whether a hunter's tradition is new or generations old," Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. "From the southern farmlands to the Northwoods, and all corners of our state, I am excited to welcome hunters to deer season."

The learning center in Lanesboro is a year-round facility that provides outdoor learning experiences to children, adults and families.

"The location of this year's Governor's Deer Hunting Opener provides the opportunity to highlight Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, a well-respected outdoor recreation facility that serves over 16,000 children, adults, and families annually," Explore Minnesota Director Lauren Bennett McGinty said. "Minnesota's annual deer hunting season is a significant driver of spending at tourism-related businesses beyond summer and fall color seasons. The dollars invested by deer hunters provide crucial support to local businesses, serving as a cornerstone for the overall economic well-being of our state."

The first day of the celebration features a listening session with the DNR commissioner, who will host a "gathering of hunters to share their perspectives on a variety of deer and deer hunting topics," the governor's office said. There will also be a deer processing demo and venison sampling.

The second day, Nov. 4, marks the opening day of Minnesota's firearms deer season. After the hunt, the governor will join hunters in sharing stories from the day.