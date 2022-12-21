Minnesota's First Lady gives exclusive tour of the festive Governor's Residence

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A holiday tradition has returned to the Minnesota Governor's Residence.

The historic estate welcomed visitors for tours over the weekend for the first time since the pandemic began.

On St. Paul's Summit Avenue sits the mansion, a historic estate built in 1912. It was donated to the state by the Irvine family in 1965.

The 16,000-square foot mansion is home to Gov. Tim Walz and his family, the 11th first family to call it home since it was donated to the state.

First Lady Gwen Walz gave WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell an exclusive tour.

"I always love to decorate for Christmas. The governor is like, 'The more trees and the more decorations, the better!'" Mrs. Walz said. "In each room I've tried to include some things from our home in Mankato, and that our children would be used to."

The family Christmas tree sits in the solarium, shining bright with a variety of family ornaments. The tree comes from the yearly winner of the Minnesota State Fair Christmas Tree competition.

"It was so fresh that when we were putting it up we found a bird's nest in it. And that bird's nest we use in a decorative thing downstairs," Mrs. Walz said. "Nothing goes to waste!"

The formal dining room weaves together a century of history, with state plates and Mrs. Irvine's own dishes.

"When they gifted it to the state of Minnesota, they were really adamant that it be a family home, right, as well as a place where you can do state entertaining," she said.

The Walz family will be hosting guests for Christmas this year.

"Even last year still somewhat, people were still getting COVID. It was a little hard having everybody home, so pretty excited," Gov. Tim Walz said.

"It's a beautiful old house and works really well for a family," Mrs. Walz said.

For those who missed out on this year's holiday tours, the state has a virtual tour option on its website, along with more information about the efforts to preserve the home's history.