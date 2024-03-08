Minnesota's first cannabis growing facility is putting down roots near Grand Casino

Massive cannabis growing facility near Grand Casino will be the largest on tribal land

Massive cannabis growing facility near Grand Casino will be the largest on tribal land

Massive cannabis growing facility near Grand Casino will be the largest on tribal land

ONAMIA, Minn. — The state's first cannabis growing facility is putting down roots about 90 minutes north of the Metro.

The full-scale cannabis cultivation facility is under construction on sovereign land, just behind Grand Casino Mille Lacs in Onamia.

"As they say, when opportunity knocks you have to answer," said Melanie Benjamin, Chief Executive of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

Benjamin says the tribe's business arm, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, is heading the effort to expand its economic portfolio.

"We're doing it for the people," said Benjamin. "We're doing it for the opportunity to have economic development."

The 50-thousand-square-foot facility will produce about 16 hundred pounds of cannabis a month. It will also provide job opportunities for members of the Band of Ojibwe.

"There is going to be a place for many, the ones that want to go there and learn the business and be a part of the growth, " said Benjamin.

The new facility is proof that sovereign nations in Minnesota are early leaders in Minnesota's emerging cannabis market. It will be the largest cannabis development on tribal land in the state.

"How are we going to best service the Mille Lacs Band, our people but also the state of Minnesota because we do look to the state of Minnesota as our partners as well, " said Benjamin.

The vision is to produce a product that the Band of Ojibwe and the state of Minnesota can be proud of.

"We want to always perform in the highest quality possible and this is a way for us to have the opportunity to grow a very pristine, very high-quality product that can be shared and used by others," said Benjamin.

Profits from growing cannabis will be re-invested into the tribe to support government programs and services for its members. Currently, the Band of Ojibwe says it will stick with cultivating cannabis but is exploring retail options in the future. The growing facility should be complete by this Fall.