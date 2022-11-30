Watch CBS News
Minnesota's favorite holiday song involves snow

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Now that we're past Thanksgiving there's no reason not to crank up the Christmas music.

Using Google trends, here are the most popular Christmas songs by state.

Fittingly enough after yesterday, "Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow" was most popular in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. That song was also tops in Michigan, Utah, Alaska, North Carolina, Maine, and Tennessee.

Iowa opts for "A Holly Jolly Christmas." North Dakota's favorite song is "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," and South Dakota prefers "Blue Christmas."

The three most populous states -- California, Texas, and Florida -- all chose "Feliz Navidad" a their favorite holiday tune, as did Washington, New Mexico, Illinois and Virginia.

The most obscure selection might well be Connecticut's choices -- "Santa Tell Me."

November 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

