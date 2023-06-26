Minnesotans with Russian ties left wondering what will happen next following short-lived revolt

Talking Points: What comes next after the short-lived revolt in Russia

MINNEAPOLIS -- The world paused this weekend, with all eyes on Russia, where for a day on Saturday it appeared there might be a coup against President Vladimir Putin.

The forces of the mercenary Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin began a march on Moscow. Putin declared it an armed rebellion.

But at the last minute, Prigozhin's forces turned around.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the mercenary Wagner Group, departs Rostov-on-Don, Russia on June 24, 2023, after a truce was brokered between Prigozhin and Russian officials by Belarus. The Wagner group had been marching towards Moscow. Reuters

As Esme Murphy tells us in "Talking Points," Minnesotans with ties to Russia are left wondering what will happen next.

Social media exploded Saturday with video and reports of the Wagner forces marching on Moscow as Prigozhin threatened Putin and his commanders.

The Wagner group, a private mercenary group owned and run by Prigozhin, has been fighting along with Russian forces in Ukraine. But in recent weeks, Prigozhin has been publicly criticizing Putin and the war.

The uprising and Prigozhins march on Moscow ended abruptly when the Wagner forces were 150 miles from the Russian Capitol.

Word came that Belarus had brokered a deal that would allow Prigozhin to seek refuge in nearby Belarus. His 25,000 troops would be allowed to join the Russian army.

Here in Minnesota, those with ties to Russia have been reaching out to friends and loved ones.

Professor David Schultz of Hamline University has in recent years taught and lived in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. He has been in contact with numerous colleagues in those countries.

Professor Schultz was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

"What struck me the most -- and again, I've taught in Belarus, I've taught in Moscow, Russia, I have taught in Ukraine -- is the very different perspectives also in terms of Prigozhin. That in Russia and in Belarus, he was viewed as a criminal, as a traitor. Versus in Ukraine and perhaps in the United States, viewed maybe not as a criminal, maybe as the person who is going to oust Putin, but very different perspectives."

Schultz says his friends are all wondering what will happen next.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says Putin has been weakened by what happened. U.S. officials, not wanting to escalate the conflict, have said little but are reportedly agreeing this incident is the most serious threat to Putin's control of the country since he took power in 2000.

