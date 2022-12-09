Minnesotans want to know how to bake this one holiday treat

How to enjoy a nice holiday brunch at home

MINNEAPOLIS -- From peach pie to catfish stew, a new survey has revealed each state's favorite recipe during the holiday season.

Minneapolis-based company Generals Mills revealed Friday its list of top-searched recipes during the holidays.

The most popular holiday recipe in Minnesota is rosettes.

Rosettes are thin cookie-like pastries traditionally made during Christmas time in Scandinavian culture.

The top-searched recipe in Wisconsin is peanut squares.

General Mills gathered the information using searches from October through December 2021 on the Betty Crocker website. Betty Crocker is owned by General Mills.

