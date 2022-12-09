Watch CBS News
Minnesotans want to know how to bake this one holiday treat

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- From peach pie to catfish stew, a new survey has revealed each state's favorite recipe during the holiday season.

Minneapolis-based company Generals Mills revealed Friday its list of top-searched recipes during the holidays.

The most popular holiday recipe in Minnesota is rosettes.

Rosettes are thin cookie-like pastries traditionally made during Christmas time in Scandinavian culture.

The top-searched recipe in Wisconsin is peanut squares.

General Mills gathered the information using searches from October through December 2021 on the Betty Crocker website. Betty Crocker is owned by General Mills.

Click here to see the full list of top-searched recipes by state.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 3:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

