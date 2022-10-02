Minnesotans stuck in Florida rallying for more direct help to the hardest hit areas

Minnesotans stuck in Florida rallying for more direct help to the hardest hit areas

Minnesotans stuck in Florida rallying for more direct help to the hardest hit areas

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been three days since Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida and finally some Minnesotans who live there are getting their first decent night's sleep in a real bed since that day.

Mike and Lorie Daniel survived Hurricane Ian from the fourth floor of their newly built hurricane-proof apartment building. However, the storm surge flooded the first floor of the building, and everyone living there is still without power and cell service, leaving the residents displaced.

"Displaced is probably an understatement," said Mike Daniel, "It's like apocalyptic. I was in Grand Forks in 1997 during the flood, and this makes that look like child's play. It's like a bomb went off," said Daniel.

Many of the residents at the Daniel's complex have been spending their days in the parking lot, working together, sharing resources until they get help.

Mike and Lorie are from St. Paul, and several other of their neighbors are Minnesotans as well.

"There's a girl from Roseau, 20 years old and she's like, 'I don't even know what to do,' and there's another girl from St. Cloud, she lost her car," said Mike Daniel.

Without power and electricity, basic essentials and toiletries are needed most.

"Anything to bathe and just keep clean," said Lorie Daniel.

The Daniels finally made their way out of Fort Myers on Saturday, getting to a hotel in Tampa, where they're sleeping in a dry bed with air conditioning for the first time since Wednesday.

"Today, in the car coming here, my brother called me and I finally broke down," said Mike Daniel.

They know their time in Tampa is temporary because they plan to go back to Fort Myers with fresh supplies for their neighbors in the coming days.

"These people need help," said Mike Daniel.

This is also the first time they've had a real chance to contemplate what's next for them.

"Are we going to stay? Are we going to leave? Are we going to move to Tampa? Are we going to move to our home state? You're having these conversations over the last three days that wasn't even on your mind," said Lorie Daniel.

For now, they're choosing to stay and help rebuild.

Mike and Lorie encourage Minnesotans who want to help, to contact them directly at 651-600-0648.