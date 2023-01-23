Minnesotans react to mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebration in California

MINNEAPOLIS -- The impact of this weekend's mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in California is being felt during festivities in Minnesota.

The holiday is one of the most joyous occasions in Asian cultures.

"This is like Christmas in Western culture," said Chloe Lu with the Minnesota International School, which organized a weeklong event at Eden Prairie's Asia Mall. "The Lunar New Year is very family oriented."

Lily Tung Crystal, the artistic director of St. Paul's Theater Mu, said, "That's why it makes this news even harder than it already is, because we look forward to this time of year, and to have it be met with violence is horrific."

Tracy Tran, a co-owner of Asia Mall, says all kinds of people from the community came to learn about Lunar New Year and celebrate. She pointed out it's the new year for Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean people.

"Sharing culture is very important," said Cynthia Zeng, who runs the Beard Papa's cream puff stand in the mall. "It helps other people see different perspectives. I've learned a lot of things from other friends of different cultures."

With key details about the shooting, including a possible motive, still unknown, many simply had sorrow to express.

"It's not good, but we just got to be strong and think positive," Tran said.

"It doesn't matter where we are," Tung Crystal said. "We feel this heartbreak and this upset that has occurred, and we send our love and our care to the community in Los Angeles."

Minnesota's Coalition of Asian American Leaders wrote in a social media post, "We are heartbroken by reports of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on the eve of Lunar New Year. We send our love and condolences to the families and communities impacted by this tragedy. Whatever our race, background, or zip code, we all deserve to move through our communities without fearing for our lives or loved ones."