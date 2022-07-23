Watch CBS News
Minnesotans might be able to see the northern lights tonight

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clear skies overnight will give Minnesotans the chance to see the northern lights. 

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that a minor geomagnetic storm Friday night is expected to turn into a moderate geomagnetic storm early Saturday morning. 

"This means the northern lights are possible as far as south of Minnesota," Meadows said.   

aurora-forecast.jpg
CBS


The best way to see the atmospheric phenomenon is to get a good view of the northern sky, preferably in a place with little to no light pollution. 

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 

WCCO Staff
July 22, 2022

