Minnesotans head south to help after Mississippi tornado kills at least 26

MINNEAPOLIS -- Families in the southern U.S. are picking up the pieces after deadly tornadoes upended their lives. A twister spun through a town in Mississippi on Friday night, flattening everything in its path.

CBS News has confirmed at least 26 people were killed in Mississippi and Alabama as the massive storm ripped through several towns on its hour-long path. Dozens others were injured.

President Joe Biden early Sunday issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi, making federal funding available to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties, the areas hardest hit Friday night by a deadly tornado that ripped through the Mississippi Delta, one of the poorest regions of the U.S.

Search and recovery crews on Sunday resumed the daunting task of digging through the debris of flattened and battered homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices after hundreds of people were displaced.

A man sits amongst damage from a series of powerful storms and at least one tornado on March 25, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Will Newton / Getty Images

The twister flattened entire blocks, obliterated houses, ripped a steeple off a church and toppled a municipal water tower. Even with recovery just starting, the National Weather Service warned of a risk of more severe weather Sunday — including high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes — in eastern Louisiana, south central Mississippi and south central Alabama.

Based on early data, the tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating, the National Weather Service office in Jackson tweeted late Saturday. An EF-4 tornado has top wind gusts between 166 mph and 200 mph, according to the service. The Jackson office cautioned it was still gathering information on the tornado.

The tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, killing 13 people, reducing homes to piles of rubble, flipping cars on their sides and toppling the town's water tower. Other parts of the Deep South were digging out from damage caused by other suspected twisters. One man died in Morgan County, Alabama, the sheriff's department there said in a tweet.

