Minnesotans enjoy beautiful, rain-free Memorial Day weekend for 1st time in 16 years

Many are oh-so-ready for the kickoff to summer

HUDSON, Wis. – Families gathered in and along the St. Croix River in Hudson Monday to enjoy a phenomenal Memorial Day forecast.

"This is pretty rare, right? And so you got to take advantage of this weather while you can," said River Falls resident Ashley Miller.

Some arrived by boat, while others by three-wheel motorcycle.

"Well, we're gonna have some food and then we're gonna get back out and just go wherever we want to go and just enjoy the camaraderie and the open road," said Lino Lakes resident Troy Schultz.

The Twin Cities Slingshot Riders group is sampling Memorial Day events across Minnesota and Wisconsin. They've been through their share of cold, wet holiday weekends.

"We have ridden in the rain and it's not fun [laughs]!" Schultz said. "It's like riding a motorcycle not very safe. It feels like little needles. But much better in the sunshine, you get a nice tan."

This is the first time this Memorial Day weekend has been without a single day of rain since 2007. The only other one this century was 2003.

Lakefront Park offered families a chance to take in the sun on the shore, picnic, play games, or relax with free live music.

"They're gonna go on the boat and enjoy the weather. Hopefully you can hear the music from the island that they'll be at, and I'm gonna go right over there and play music for about an hour," said River Falls resident Josh Lassi.

With sun and temperatures well into the 80s, it's weather so good it gets high schoolers to do the unthinkable.

"To be outside and off my phone [laughs]" said Ella Wood, a high school sophomore from Faribault.

For all of us, it's a time to put distractions aside and enjoy family and friends.

"Being able to make some memories and start the summer off right," said Leah Nowaczewski, a high school sophomore from Faribault.

Live music continues until 7 p.m. Monday night at Lakefront Park in Hudson.