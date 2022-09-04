Watch CBS News
Minnesotans capture stunning shots of northern lights Saturday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report 04:01

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota was graced with a great view of the northern lights on Saturday, and plenty of Minnesotans got out their cameras to take a snapshot.

WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos in the gallery below.

Minnesotans capture northern lights on Sept. 4, 2022
Minnesotans capture northern lights on Sept. 4, 2022 9 photos

WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday there will be another chance to see the aurora in the green shaded area in the picture below. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that conditions are not forecast to be quite as good as Saturday night, so the show may not be as intense or visible.

aurora-forecast-9-5-22.gif
cBS

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 

First published on September 4, 2022 / 9:59 AM

