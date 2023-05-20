Minnesotans capture photos of stunning northern lights display

What are the Northern Lights?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The northern lights were on full display in northern Minnesota on Friday night.

The lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically-charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They're usually green, although they can also be shades of red, yellow, and blue.

Below are some of the photographs captured by WCCO viewers.

Staples, Minnesota Melissa Kallinen

Puposky, Minnesota Karley Gourley

Bemidji, Minnesota Amanda Wille

Santiago Jayme Winkelman

Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota Heidi Nyquist