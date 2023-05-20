Watch CBS News
Minnesotans capture photos of stunning northern lights display

By WCCO Staff

What are the Northern Lights?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The northern lights were on full display in northern Minnesota on Friday night.

The lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically-charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They're usually green, although they can also be shades of red, yellow, and blue.

Below are some of the photographs captured by WCCO viewers. 

You can submit your own photos here and you might see them on TV or online!

melissa-kallinen-staples.jpg
Staples, Minnesota Melissa Kallinen
karley-gourley-puposky.jpg
Puposky, Minnesota Karley Gourley
amanda-wille-bemidji.jpg
Bemidji, Minnesota Amanda Wille
jayme-winkelman-santiago.jpg
Santiago Jayme Winkelman
heidi-nyquist-sturgeon-lake.jpg
Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota Heidi Nyquist
First published on May 20, 2023 / 11:09 AM

