Minnesotans capture photos of stunning northern lights display
MINNEAPOLIS -- The northern lights were on full display in northern Minnesota on Friday night.
The lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically-charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They're usually green, although they can also be shades of red, yellow, and blue.
Below are some of the photographs captured by WCCO viewers.
You can submit your own photos here and you might see them on TV or online!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.