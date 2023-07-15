Minnesotan known for random acts of kindness surprises local grandmother in viral video

Minnesotan known for random acts of kindness surprises local grandmother

Minnesotan known for random acts of kindness surprises local grandmother

Minnesotan known for random acts of kindness surprises local grandmother

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A longtime Subway employee and grandmother got the surprise of a lifetime this week.

Social media personality Jimmy Darts surprised Kerri Turner with $500 after she provided him with excellent customer service. The video of Darts handing over the cash went viral online.

Turner has worked at the West. St. Paul Subway for 18 years, working six days a week to care for her family, including two grandchildren.

A few days after Darts surprised her, he shocked her again at a Twins game, where she learned he had raised $20,000 to help her out.

Turner said the whole experience felt like a dream.

"It's unbelievable, I can actually do stuff. I can pay off my car, I don't have to work so hard. I can sit back and relax a little bit with my kids," she said.

Turner said she still plans to work at Subway, just not as much.

As of Saturday night, a Go Fund Me has raised more than $44,000 for her and her family.