Minnesota Zoo's new treetop trail is giving visitors an unexpected shock

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A new trail at the Minnesota Zoo that opened late last month has been dazzling guests ... even giving them a little shock.

The Treetop Trail opened in July and, at 1.25 miles long and 32 feet above the ground, is reported to be the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop, offering a unique perspective on some of the zoo's most popular animals.

This week, the zoo admitted that those on the trial may feel a zap or two as they traverse its length. A number of WCCO viewers flagged the issue, and the zoo told us that the trail is built with natural materials, and they can create a natural shock.

"With the use of recycled composite decking on the Treetop Trail, static may be experienced at times along the side metal safety rails, similar to what may be experienced on many playground structures," zoo spokesperson Zach Nugent said. "This naturally-occurring phenomenon can vary based on environmental conditions and tends to occur mostly during dry, low-humid conditions."

The zoo has posted signs at trail entry points to make sure that guests are aware of the phenomenon.

The Treetop Trail's construction integrated the retired monorail track and took about a year to build. Minnesota Zoo

The Treetop Trail's construction integrated the retired monorail track and took about a year to build. The zoo's director, John Frawley, said the idea came after a trip to New York.

"Our friends took us on the high line, which was an elevated treetop trail that was converted into a trail from a railroad track over Manhattan," he explained.

Visitors can see tigers, moose, bison, birds, and other animals from the heightened trail. The entrance will feature a new habitat featuring native Minnesotan species, including the trail's ambassador, a porcupine named Quillber.

The Treetop Trail is included with the price of admission and will be open year-round. The trail is open to all zoo guests on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check with the zoo for more details on hours.