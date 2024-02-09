Minnesota women’s professional hockey joins forces with veterans group

HASTINGS, Minn. — Minnesota's women's professional hockey team joined forces with a veterans group Friday morning. They held an outdoor practice at Scheels Rink near Hastings, an event that for many there had special resonance.

"We came out to watch the PWHL. It's awesome to have a team," said Kristin Kraabel, of Red Wing.

It's the first time many fans are seeing the professional women's hockey team up close. And for the players themselves, it's the first time skating at Scheels Rink.

"We are super excited to get out here and be here. We have been welcomed with open arms and everything has been great," said Natalie Darwitz.

The rink is at a veterans' complex, run by the United Heroes League, a nonprofit organization that provides equipment and camps to military kids and military members.

"Back on Veterans Day last year we built this 'field of dreams' rink a couple miles outside of Hastings. And it's been tremendously popular. We've hosted varsity games. We've hosted collegiate practices," said Shane Hudella, United Heroes League founder.

And now they're hosting the PWHL with fans of all ages getting a rink-side view.

"It's important for us to have great role models for military daughters, female veterans, and hockey fans in general who serve in the military," said Hudella.

Team general manager Natalie Darwitz agrees. She calls the event a win-win. The refrigerated rink and lack of snow made for smooth outdoor skating, something Minnesota hockey players young and old can appreciate.

"Obviously the state of Minnesota being the State of Hockey and the support we've had here, has been tremendous," said Darwitz.

The Sheels rink recently found out that they will also be the host of Hockey Day Minnesota in 2026. For more information, you can check out the United Heroes League website.