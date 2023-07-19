Minnesota woman charged for role in $162K PPP fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota woman has been federally charged for her alleged role in a Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme.

Between May 29, 2020 and May 3, 2021, Nina Beth Levitus is accused of providing her business information - of Nina 911 Inc. and Visionary Optical - to an accomplice, who falsified documents and obtained funds from PPP loans. The businesses were not operating at the time, charging documents state.

The co-conspirator allegedly said the businesses had ongoing concerns and the loans would be used for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities. The statements were all false, the complaint reads.

The co-conspirator then opened bank accounts in Levitus' name to receive the funds. Then Levitus transferred the funds - which totaled $162,000 - to the co-conspirator.

Levitus is charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the government.