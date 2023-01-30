Watch CBS News
Minnesota, Wisconsin ranked among states where you're most likely to marry a local

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Did you find your spouse close to home? If you live in Minnesota, odds are pretty good that you did, or will.

Newly-compiled data shows Minnesota and Wisconsin are among the states where you're most likely to marry a local.

According to a report in the Washington Post, Wisconsin and Minnesota are both in the top 10 states with spouses that were born in the same state. Wisconsin ranked third, and Minnesota ranked sixth. Furthermore, other Midwestern or Great Lakes states also factored into the top 10 -- Ohio was fifth, and Michigan ranked at the very top of the list.

Iowa and Illinois were comparatively down on the list, but still in the top half at 15th and 17th, respectively.

Not terribly surprisingly, Nevada (home of Las Vegas) is where you're most likely to marry someone from a different state than yours, closely followed by Washington D.C. and Alaska.

The list was generated from data compiled from 2017 through 2021.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

January 30, 2023

