Minnesota is a cat state, and Wisconsin a dog state, survey purports

MINNEAPOLIS -- Would you say Minnesota is a dog or a cat state?

According to a new survey of 3,000 people to find out which states prefer cats or dogs, Minnesota turned out to be a cat state.

Wisconsin is a dog state. It's the only state bordering Minnesota that actually broke toward dogs. Iowa and the Dakotas were found to be cat states.

In general, the more populous states like California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois were all found to be dog states.

Overall, 25 states said cats, and 25 dogs, so it was an even split.

