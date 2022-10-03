Minnesota winemakers thriving due to near-perfect conditions for growing grapes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Drought last year and dry conditions this year have been challenging for farmers in many parts of the state. But there's a Minnesota crop that thrives in dry weather.

Winemakers say conditions for growing grapes have been almost perfect at many vineyards. Some say that grape harvests last year and this year are vintage.

"We ferment and produce everything on site. Everything is made here, bottled here, and labeled here," said Brittany Maracotta of 7 Vines Vineyard.

The winery at 7 Vines Vineyard in Washington County is celebrating its fifth year, and perhaps its best year in business.

"The 2,000-gallon tank will hold 10,000 bottles of wine. So, there's a significant amount of product just in this space right here," said head winemaker Matt Scott.

Scott sees the process through, including the pressing of the grapes. After their earliest harvest on record, he said they're looking at a vintage year.

"A lot has to do with the weather. There's no doubt," Scott said. "Each year, even though it's drier and warmer, we are actually yielding more high quality grapes."

Marquette is a red grape considered the grandson of pinot noir. Last year, during the drought, the Marquette grape harvest was up 20% and this year it was up another 22%.

Scott said a breeding program for grapes at the University of Minnesota has led to more varietals that can survive winter. But grapevines, overall, don't like too much moisture and are designed to thrive in dry conditions. Scott says it forces the roots to grow deeper and brings about different flavonoids.

"Our summer growing season is perfect because we are right at latitude 45. That goes right through Bordeaux. We are getting the same summer degree days or growing conditions. We are just in the middle of a continent, not by an ocean," said Scott.

It also helps that the root system is now a decade old and stronger, thanks to Washington County soil.

"This year almost each variety has come in with higher yields than last year. Everything we are doing with the vines has been helping us immensely," said Maracotta.

Wine experts said hot June days and cool nights also helps Minnesota grapes early in the growing season.