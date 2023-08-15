ST. PAUL, Minn. – It helps you feel cool, and some hope it helps you look cool as well.

Window tint on cars is a popular accessory, but many people are pushing the legal limit.

That led Dale from Minneapolis, Shannon from Maple Grove, and Kayla from Fridley to wonder: What's the law when it comes to window tint in Minnesota? Good Question.

Jeff Moravec, owner of Mobiles Installation Services in Brooklyn Park, says most customers who come in to have their windows tinted do so for aesthetics. But that low-profile image also serves a functional purpose.

"It does block out a fair amount of heat and light, giving you a little more comfortable ride as well," Moravec said.

He says there is confusion about tint laws and what's permitted.

"We get asked on every tint job that we provide what the legal limits are," he said.

Mobiles Installation Services' website provides a thorough explanation for customers wondering the same thing.

"I think those people are surprised," said Lt. Robert Zak of the Minnesota State Patrol. "They don't know what the statutes are. They're confused what requirements are for a sedan versus an SUV or pickup truck."

The law differs by vehicle. For sedans, the front and rear windows are allowed a maximum of 50% percent tint, meaning 50% of light shines through.

For larger vehicles – like SUVs, vans, and trucks – 50% percent tint is allowed on the front windows, but the back windows have no limit. That means a van could have 5% tint in the rear, nearly blacked out, and still be within the law.

The only universal rule is that no tint is allowed on front windshields.

Limos, law enforcement squad cars, and vehicles that transport human remains don't have a limit on front and back windows, excluding the front windshield.

Lt. Zak said troopers keep a tool in their squads to measure how much light is passing through a window. He tested it out on the WCCO's work SUV. The front window didn't appear to be tinted like the rear windows, but it still measured 70%, meaning 70% of light could pass through. Most new vehicles come with a small amount of tint manufactured into the glass. The rear windows on the SUV measured 26% tint.

The windows on our work SUV passed the test, but a sedan outside Moravec's shop did not. It was only allowing 35% of light through the front window. The back windows were even darker. Both are well below the 50% threshold.

"A prescription would allow you to have a tint this dark," Moravec said.

If you have eye or skin sensitivities, a doctor's prescription can allow you to have tint beyond the legal limits. The prescription also has a two-year limit, meaning it needs to be renewed or it will expire. You would also have to show it to an officer upon request.

If a driver doesn't have a prescription, they could get a ticket in Minnesota. Excessive tint is an equipment violation, not a moving violation, and the penalty varies by county.

Lt. Zak said the driver is liable if caught with excessive tint, not the business that installed it. Moravec emphasized that his staff makes sure customers are aware of the law.

"If a person does insist that they are aware of what the law is and they still want to go darker, I mean ultimately we're here to provide a service to that customer and give them what they want," he said.

Lt. Zak has written citations for excessive tint in the past. He said the law is not in place to cramp a driver's style. It's all about safety.

"If pedestrians are walking across a sidewalk or a bicyclist, you might not see them where had you not had that dark window tint, you'll be able to see them a lot easier," he said.

Tint laws also vary by state, so be sure to check before your next road trip.