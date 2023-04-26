Minnesota Wild set to play games in Sweden next season

Good Question: Why do we care so much about sports?

Good Question: Why do we care so much about sports?

Good Question: Why do we care so much about sports?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Make sure your passport's in order, Minnesota Wild fans. The team will be heading to Sweden to play two games next season.

The NHL announced Wednesday the Wild and three other teams -- the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs -- will play at Avicii Arena in Stockholm next fall.

The Wild will play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. CT, and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 19 at 7 a.m. CT. The Wild will be the "away" team against the Senators and the "home" team for the Maple Leafs game.

READ MORE: Stars take 3-2 series lead with 4-0 win over Wild

The Wild will offer tickets and travel packages online starting May 3.

The games will mark a homecoming for eight Swedish Wild players: Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek, Filip Gustavsson, Marcus Johnsson, John Klingberg, Gustav Nyquist, Oskar Sundqvist and Jesper Wallstedt.

These won't be the first international games for the Wild. The team played in Helsinki, Finland, in 2010.

The Wild currently trail their playoff series with the Dallas Stars, 3-2. Game 6 is on Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.