Minnesota Wild release 2024-2025 schedule

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild released their schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday, and they'll play the season opener at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

That opening game is set for Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild's final game of the regular season will be April 15 at home against the Anaheim Ducks.

In between, they'll have an early season, seven-game road trip from Oct. 13-29. Later in the season, they'll get a seven-game homestand from March 9-22.

You can view the Wild's full schedule online. Single-game tickets are not yet for sale.

Last season, the Wild missed the playoffs for the first time in four years. They finished with a record of 39-34-9.