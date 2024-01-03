Minnesota Wild place Kirill Kaprizov on injured reserve

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have placed star winger Kirill Kaprizov on injured reserve.

Kaprizov suffered an upper body injury in Saturday's loss to the Winnipeg Jets. By rule, he will miss at least a week. The Wild have not indicated the severity of his injury.

Prior to Saturday's loss, Kaprizov had scored in four straight games. He has the team's most points (34) and second-most goals (13) behind Joel Eriksson Ek (15).

The Wild sit at 16-16-4, near the bottom of the Central Division. They are 11-6 since John Hynes took over following the firing of head coach Dean Evason.

Goalie Filip Gustavsson was also injured in Saturday's game. Mats Zuccarello is also on injured reserve and Jonas Brodin is week-to-week, the Wild said.