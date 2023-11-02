Minnesota Wild pay tribute to Hibbing native Adam Johnson

UMD coach mourns fallen hockey player Adam Johnson: "They all loved him"

UMD coach mourns fallen hockey player Adam Johnson: "They all loved him"

UMD coach mourns fallen hockey player Adam Johnson: "They all loved him"

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Wild paid tribute to Adam Johnson, the Hibbing native and former hockey player at the University of Minnesota Duluth, who died in a tragic incident on the ice in England.

Johnson's celebration of life will be held at Hibbing Memorial Arena Monday afternoon.

His funeral will be streamed live here at 3:30 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota hockey world pays tribute to Adam Johnson, dead at 29 after "freak accident" during game in UK

The Wild also honored Johnson with a moment of silence prior to their Thursday night game against the New Jersey Devils.

Moment of silence to honor the memory of Hibbing’s Adam Johnson pic.twitter.com/wYPpJLibIV — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 3, 2023

Johnson, 29, was playing in a professional game in England when an opposing player's skate blade cut his neck. The injury was so devastating that the league ended the game and cleared the arena. Johnson died later at the hospital.

MORE NEWS: UMD coach mourns fallen hockey player Adam Johnson: "They all loved him"