Minnesota wetlands are expanding, thanks to restoration efforts

MINNEAPOLIS —Despite recent federal protection reductions, the Department of Natural Resources says wetlands are expanding in Minnesota.

A new report tracking gains from 2006 to 2020 shows we the state had a net gain of about 43,000 acres of wetlands in that 15 year period. That's enough to cover Lake Minnetonka nearly three times over.

In the early 1990s, the state moved to protect wetlands after realizing that more than half of the state's historic ones had been lost.

Using aerial imagery, the DNR says the recent changes happened across the whole state, mostly on agricultural land. Many of the gains have come from direct human involvement, like active restoration of lands.

The DNR says wetlands are critical for climate mitigation, carbon storage, and erosion control. They also help with floodwater storage, water quality, and serve as habitats for biodiversity and wildlife.

However, the department is expecting the state's drought to negatively impact wetlands.