Seasonable temps for the weekend, calm winds

By Adam Del Rosso

NEXT Weather: Morning report on April 20, 2024
NEXT Weather: Morning report on April 20, 2024 03:19

MINNEAPOLIS — High pressure will move in for the weekend, bringing in some sun and calmer winds, culminating in a #Top10WxDay on Sunday.

There's still a potential for frost on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, as overnight lows will be in the 30s. High temps struggle to hit 50 degrees on Saturday, but will climb near 60 on Sunday.

Sunday will see seasonable temps and calm winds, making it perfect for a #Top10WxDay.

Afterwards, there is a widespread chance some showers arrive on Monday afternoon. However, the rest of the week looks seasonable with highs near 60.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 8:46 AM CDT

