Snowy weekend ahead in Twin Cities, followed by bitter cold early next week

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities is in for a snowy weekend followed by bitter cold early next week.

Friday's forecast high is 25 degrees. There could be some slick spots out in the morning from Thursday's snow, as well as a few flurries.

Accumulating snow is likely from Saturday night into Sunday morning, with 1-2 inches expected for most areas, and up to 3 inches possible north of Interstate 94. Gusty northwest winds follow the system, bringing colder air.

Temperatures will drop near or below zero Sunday night into Monday, with wind chills ranging from minus 15 to minus 25.

Monday and Tuesday will feature single-digit highs and widespread sub-zero lows before a warming trend begins midweek.

Another wintry system may affect the region midweek through Thursday, but confidence in its track is low. By Thursday, highs could be well into the 30s.

