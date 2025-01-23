Frigid Thursday in Twin Cities ahead of weekend warm-up

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Jan. 23, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be another frigid one in the Twin Cities, but a weekend warm-up fast approaches.

Temperatures will fight to get into the double digits after a very cold Thursday morning. The high will reach 11 degrees with plenty of sunshine as all the clouds and flurries from Wednesday clear out.

Temps warm up and clouds increase on Friday with a chance for some flurries in the metro and some snow up north, but nothing significant is expected.

This weekend features temps in the 20s and low 30s with mixed cloud cover.

The forecast looks to start mild next week with partly sunny conditions. There are currently no major signs of significant snow in the forecast.