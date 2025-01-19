Dangerously cold air settles in with wind chills as cold as -50 in northern Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Jan. 19, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be bitterly cold and stay that way all day as temperatures in the metro warm to around -2 degrees.

Sunday and Monday are both NEXT Weather Alert days due to the dangerously cold conditions. Extreme cold warnings are in effect for northern Minnesota through Tuesday morning while cold weather advisories are in effect for the rest of the state — also through Tuesday morning.

Wind chills Sunday morning range between -30 degrees around the metro and -50 degrees in parts of northern Minnesota.

Winds won't be as blustery as Saturday, but enough to keep wind chills around -20 degrees Sunday afternoon with actual air temperatures staying below zero.

MSP is currently sitting at -13° right now. That's the coldest we've been since February 2023. We're forecasting a low of -16° Monday night -- it's been more like 3 years for that level of cold. Bundle up! pic.twitter.com/7AF1tWgtiC — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) January 19, 2025

Monday and Tuesday mornings, low temps push -15 degrees with wind chills closer to -35 degrees in the Twin Cities

This will be the first time we've had two consecutive days below zero since Dec 2022 and it only happens once every three-to-four years.

The forecast largely stays dry with temps warming above zero on Tuesday afternoon and close to 20 Wednesday through the end of the week.

Chances are increasing for a few snow showers into Wednesday evening, but amounts would be minimal.

We look to stay below freezing for the foreseeable future.