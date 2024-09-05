Watch CBS News
Thursday morning thundershowers in Twin Cities before sunny afternoon

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A front will move through the Twin Cities early Thursday, bringing pockets of showers and even the potential for an isolated storm or two.

Most will start drying by mid-to-late morning. We then have plenty of sunny spells during the day with a forecast high of 75 degrees.

The first strike of cool air arrives Friday. It will still be somewhat unsettled, especially north, which means a few isolated showers are possible. Most areas should dry by evening for football.

Speaking of football, we should have no delay for the Gophers this time around. It will be a nice fall-like day for our Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

We'll rebound back to the 70s on Sunday. Right now, we look dry and back to the 80s by midweek.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

