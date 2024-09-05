Thursday morning thundershowers in Twin Cities before sunny afternoon

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Sept. 6, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A front will move through the Twin Cities early Thursday, bringing pockets of showers and even the potential for an isolated storm or two.

Most will start drying by mid-to-late morning. We then have plenty of sunny spells during the day with a forecast high of 75 degrees.

The first strike of cool air arrives Friday. It will still be somewhat unsettled, especially north, which means a few isolated showers are possible. Most areas should dry by evening for football.

Speaking of football, we should have no delay for the Gophers this time around. It will be a nice fall-like day for our Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

We'll rebound back to the 70s on Sunday. Right now, we look dry and back to the 80s by midweek.