Hazy sunshine, mid-80s Friday in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will have a similar look and feel to the last few days in the Twin Cities with a mostly sunny sky, a bit of haze and highs in the mid-80s.

Wildfire smoke aloft should improve even more as we head into Friday evening. A cold front from the Dakotas and the leftovers of Francine will help throw some clouds our way.

A shower or two is possible on Saturday but don't expect much impact. This will also drop the temps a bit closer to 80.

That moisture looks to shift east by Sunday with some sunshine back and highs returning to the mid-80s.

We stay in the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds into next week with better rain chances toward the end of the week.