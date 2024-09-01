Cooler, comfortable Sunday ahead of #Top10WxDay

MINNEAPOLIS — It will be a cooler but comfortable holiday weekend as high pressure quickly builds in behind Saturday's dry cold front, locking in more sunshine for the next several days.

Temperatures will be falling back into the lower 70s on Sunday. A plume of Canadian wildfire smoke aloft will be pulled southward throughout the day, adding some haze and slightly reducing air quality but there are no major concerns.

Temperatures will reach the mid-70s for Labor Day and will continue to gradually rebound back near average into the middle of the week. Monday will be a #Top10WxDay.

WCCO

The next rain chance is not until late Wednesday into Thursday.

Expect most of the week to be dry and seasonable.