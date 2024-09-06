Watch CBS News
Cooler Friday in Twin Cities with some isolated showers

By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Sept. 6, 2024
MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will kick off a couple of days with fall-like temperatures in the Twin Cities.

Friday's high is 68 degrees, and there's a small chance for an isolated shower mainly north and east of the metro. It should be all clear by evening football games.  

WCCO

The weekend starts cool, especially on Saturday morning. The afternoon brings sunshine and temps in the upper 60s. Sunday we are back to the upper 70s. Overall, a nice weekend.

And we're not finished with summer. We rebound back to the 80s by midweek. Don't ditch the summer gear just yet.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

