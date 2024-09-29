Warmth and sunshine persist before temps return to average on Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 29, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — More warmth and more sunshine are on the way Sunday.

Highs will be only slightly cooler than Saturday, topping out in the lower 80s — still well above average for this time of year.

No shortage of sunshine here OR in Green Bay for today's big game! pic.twitter.com/l5WCV6yxUK — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) September 29, 2024

Monday will feature a few clouds and gusty winds ahead of a dry cold front. This will make for an elevated fire danger, especially in western Minnesota.

With highs in the 80s and no rain on Monday, this September will become the driest and warmest on record.

Northwest winds drop temperatures back into the 60s — closer to average — for Tuesday.

The rest of the week will include a mix of sun and clouds with highs closer to 70.