Weather Forecast

Cooler Thursday in Twin Cities as temperature rollercoaster continues

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Oct. 3, 2024 03:40

MINNEAPOLIS — Highs will drop into the mid-to-upper 60s in the Twin Cities on Thursday as this week's temperature rollercoaster continues. 

Clouds will thicken up as the day rolls on, and there's a low possibility of showers in the Alexandria area.

The clouds will clear out as high pressure rolls in on Friday. The morning temperatures will be in the lower-to-mid 40s, and it will be a pleasant night for football and bonfires.

Saturday will bring back some warmth with temperatures jumping into the lower 80s. It also will bring back the return of wind and a brush fire risk.

Weather models continue to drop our afternoon temperatures for the Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday. After another dry cold front sweeps through the highs are left to the lower-to-mid 60s. 

The extended forecast remains dry and a bit above average.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

