Rain likely Thursday in Twin Cities after 34-day dry streak

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not much, but a system will move through Minnesota on Thursday producing rain around the region.

Expect a strong, southerly wind before the front arrives, boosting temperatures in the Twin Cities up to the mid-60s.

Rain will fall in the metro sometime between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., with a quarter-inch to half-inch expected. Some areas will see more.

The system will be fairly quick and won't leave much water. Expect everything to clear out overnight, with highs on Friday in the mid-to-upper 50s. It will be a nice and sunny fall day.

Saturday will be a repeat of Friday, with sunshine and a high near 60. Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. It'll be a breezy day as well. The weekend will remain dry as a ridge moves in.

Another brief warm-up will occur early next week, with highs in the low-to mid-70s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to 70s, which is still above average.

Clouds will then stream in and a weak system will move in, bringing another chance for a spotty shower. Highs will fall back to the 50s.