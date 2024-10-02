High returns to 80 Wednesday in Twin Cities, with elevated fire risk

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Oct. 2, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A temperature seesaw is in full effect this week in Minnesota, with Wednesday on the warm side with sunshine and elevated fire concerns.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 80 degrees, with a pop of warm summer air due to winds shifting out of the south.

It will be a gusty day with dry conditions and a heightened risk for rapid fire spread. Winds will push between 25-35 mph.

We have another relatively dry cold front moving through on Thursday. This will bring in more clouds and cool us down again to the upper 60s.

The high will be around 70 degrees with sunshine on Friday, making for the perfect fall night for football games.

The weekend will start warm with highs near 80 degrees on Saturday. We cool some on Sunday for the Twin Cities Marathon. Expect morning temperatures in the 50s, with peak afternoon high temps around 73.

The extended forecast remains dry and a bit above average.