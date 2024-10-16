Watch CBS News
Sunshine, highs in the 60s after frosty Wednesday morning in Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A big chill is in the air early Wednesday, but temperatures will return to average by the afternoon in the Twin Cities as conditions remain sunny and dry.

Wednesday's high is 61 degrees. A red flag warning is in effect across 27 southwest and west-central Minnesota counties due to an elevated fire risk caused by dry and windy conditions. Hennepin and Ramsey counties are excluded.  

Temperatures should have a jolt to near 70 on Thursday and then the lower 70s on Friday. Thursday will also be windier.  

There is a chance for a few passing showers Friday night into Saturday. 

Sunday will be the warmest day, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s. 

We start the new week with sunshine and highs around 74.

