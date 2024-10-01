First day of October brings fall feel to Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Oct. 1, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The first day of October will bring a noticeable fall feel to the Twin Cities.

The wind shifted to the northwest behind the cold front that moved through on Monday evening, dropping temperatures by about 20 degrees. Tuesday's high will be 66 in the metro with breezy sunshine.

Temperatures will be up and down this week, with some days near average — mid-to-upper 60s — and other days well into the 70s.

Wednesday returns to near 80 degrees. We then slide back to the 60s to finish the week.

Some models show a small chance for a few isolated showers on Thursday.

More sunshine will be around to finish the week. It looks to stay for the weekend as well.

Expect temperatures to return to the 70s, making for a pleasant Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday.