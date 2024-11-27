Flurries Wednesday in parts of Minnesota; arctic cold arrives Thanksgiving night

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Nov. 27, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Flurries will fly in parts of Minnesota on Wednesday, and arctic air is set to arrive in time for Thanksgiving.

The high temperature in the Twin Cities Wednesday is 29 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Up to an inch of snow is possible in west-central Minnesota, as is a dusting in the metro. Travel impacts should be minimal.

WCCO

On Thanksgiving, a cold front brings gusty northwest winds and wind chills in the single digits to low teens. Flurries are possible in eastern areas.

Arctic air arrives Thursday night, with lows in the single digits or below zero and subzero wind chills.

Cold, dry weather persists from Friday through Sunday, with wind chills ranging from single digits to minus-15.

We'll gradually warm to near 30 degrees next week with minor snow chances.