Winds settle down, clouds settle in Friday in the Twin Cities

By Adam Del Rosso, Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will be another cool and cloudy day, with Saturday following suit.

Highs will be in the upper 30s on both days, with clouds decreasing through the day on Friday from west to east.

On Sunday, temperatures get a slight boost into the lower 40s. It will be a mix of sun and clouds, with clouds increasing by night.  

A weak system moves across northern Minnesota, bringing in a chance for light snow. That may clip eastern Minnesota overnight into Monday morning. 

Cold air will follow behind this weak system Sunday night. Highs on Monday will already be near freezing or below. We will go from cold to colder as we march through the week. There doesn't look to be any significant weather systems impacting holiday travel throughout the week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

