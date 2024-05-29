Twin Cities to enjoy a quintessential spring day on Wednesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 29, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 29, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 29, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — High pressure is moving in on Wednesday, kicking out the stormy weather from the last few days.

Wednesday will be a nice one with sunshine, a gentle breeze and a high of 73 degrees in the metro.

Thursday will be even warmer with highs pushing the upper 70s. Clouds will move in later in the day as an approaching system moves in from the west. We'll remain dry until storms take over Thursday night into Friday.

Talk about some nice weather coming today. Outside of some patchy fog across the state, we are looking at a nearly perfect late May forecast. Sunny all day with highs in the lower 70s. @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/f7Dyo55YYj — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) May 29, 2024

Friday will bring back the stormy spring weather with highs back down in the lower 70s. This pattern holds for the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures will also have a boost for the weekend and days after with daytime highs reaching the lower 80s.

It's trending drier and less active by midweek next week.