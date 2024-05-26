Isolated showers, storms on Memorial Day in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 10:30 a.m. forecast from May 26, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — After a morning of isolated showers in the Twin Cities, the sun will make an appearance by midday Sunday.

The day's forecast high will be near 70 degrees, and the wind won't be as strong as Saturday.

It will stay generally sunny to partly cloudy as we get into the overnight hours, and Memorial Day will start clear and quiet before another storm system enters the picture. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

WCCO

Widespread shower activity will occur in the afternoon, especially in southeastern Minnesota, but nothing severe is expected besides a few rumbles of thunder from time to time. The system will clear out by Monday evening.

We'll dry out Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Temps will climb near 80 on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Next weekend may also be active, with the chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Friday and into Saturday.