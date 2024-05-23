Lovely, summery Thursday in Twin Cities; storms return overnight

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 23, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be the Twin Cities' warmest day until next week.

The forecast high is 80 degrees. A southerly wind, again, helps us out. Not as breezy as Wednesday, especially in the morning.

Expect sunshine and dry conditions. Rain and storms start out west Thursday night. Some could be strong.

We will wake up Friday to scattered showers and storms. Likely nothing severe but it's possible we have a few strong storms. Temperatures will be cooler for the day, back down near the upper 60s.

Saturday should be a pleasant day with highs in the lower 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday is nearly the same but a few isolated showers may bubble up. It looks like more clouds on Sunday as well.

Memorial Day will feel similar to Sunday, with highs in the lower 70s, partly sunny skies and passing showers. Not completely dry. Same with early next week Tuesday.

Temps are trending a little warmer Wednesday into the weekend.